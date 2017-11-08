360 Physical Therapy opens in Queen Creek Marketplace
360 Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center was welcomed to the community and as a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 7. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 7 to welcome 360 Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center as a chamber member and to the community.
The sports medicine and aquatic rehab center is at 21576 S. Ellsworth Loop Road Suite No. 150 in the Queen Creek Marketplace, on the northwest corner of Ellsworth Loop and Victoria roads.
Its hours of operation are: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays. It is closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Its phone number is 602-737-2275.
For more information, visit http://www.360physicaltherapy.com.
