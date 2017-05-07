Another wave of businesses to join list of commercial offerings in Queen Creek

Vito LoPiccolo has been working in restaurants pretty much all his life. He got his start at the age of 14, when he began helping out his brother-in-law at an eatery in Brooklyn.
Over the next 20 years, numerous cooking gigs in nearby Queens and Staten Island followed.
After moving to Arizona, Mr. LoPiccolo owned and worked at restaurants in Scottsdale. He now owns and operates Brooklyn V’s Pizza in Gilbert and is preparing to open a second location in Queen Creek, where he will be the head chef.
“It’s the only thing I know how to do,” Mr. LoPiccolo said during an interview at the restaurant-under-construction.
Mr. LoPiccolo is one of many individuals and chain operators planning to open businesses in Queen Creek.
Here is an update on some of them and when they expect to open:
Brooklyn V’s Pizza
Info: 20911 E. Rittenhouse Road, 480-912-4011. Delivery will be offered within a 5-mile radius. http://brooklynvspizza.com/
Owner Vito LoPiccolo lives in Queen Creek, but said that did not factor into his decision to open an eatery here.
“It’s really growing here. I felt really comfortable with the decision,” he said.
The 2,600-square-foot Queen Creek shop will seat about 80 and will have 10-15 full- and part-time employees to start. Mr. LoPiccolo hopes to expand the number to 20-25, he said.
The site will look and be operated the same as the Gilbert location. The menu will feature Brooklyn-style thin crust pizza with a rolled edge, appetizers, calzones and dinners, such as spaghetti and meatballs, chicken marsala and eggplant parmesan. The restaurant also will serve beer and wine.
“We wanted to keep it consistent,” Mr. LoPiccolo said.
He hopes to open the Queen Creek site May 10, but said the opening may be pushed back a few days if the delivery of some kitchen equipment and building inspection are delayed.
“First impressions are everything. We want to make sure everything is right. We want people to leave satisfied, fed and happy,” Mr. LoPiccolo said.
He asked residents to check the restaurant’s Facebook page for updated information.
Old Ellsworth Brewing Co.
Info: 22005 S. Ellsworth Road, phone number to come. www.oldellsworthbrewing.com
Serving a diverse menu of craft beers, dinner entrees and specialties such as “pick your poutine” and Irish egg rolls. Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. hopes to open its doors in mid- to late June, Brian McKean, one of the brew pub’s three owners, said during a phone interview.
Mr. McKean is joined by his wife, Chris, and her brother, Ryan Bostrom, in creating the 5,800-square-foot restaurant, which is in the former location of The Manhattan Vine. It will seat 138 inside and 50 on a patio planned on the north side of the building, Mr. McKean said.
The owners hope to hire 20-40 full- and part-time employees, he said. Mr. McKean plans to start interviewing candidates later this month, he said.
The restaurant will feature all Arizona wines, liquors and craft beers, Mr. McKean said. In addition, it will have a seven-barrel beer brewing system from which he and Mr. Bostrom will brew house beers, he said. On average, they can brew new beers in two to three weeks, depending on the beer’s fermentation schedule, he said.
The menu will be prepared by chef Robert Hutson, who was a chef for about 20 years at RigaTony’s Authentic Italian Restaurant in Tempe, Mr. McKean said.
The restaurant also will offer an extensive kids menu, he said.
Wing Stop
Info: 20715 E. Rittenhouse Road, 480-987-1280. http://order.wingstop.com/menu/wingstop-1287-queen-creek-az-85142
Wing Stop is now open in the QC District. It offers a variety of chicken wings and sides and is open daily.
Paper Cranes Health Care
Info: 20185 E. Ocotillo Road, Suite 104; 480-704-3474, listen for prompt for Queen Creek office. http://papercraneshealthcare.com/
Paper Cranes Health Care opened May 1. It also has a location in Chandler.
The health care office practices family medicine on many levels, Lynsey Valdez, one of the owners, said during a phone interview.
It medically treats children and adults, from newborn and older, she said, and also treats patients like family.
It took its name from the story of a young leukemia patient who strove to construct 1.000 paper cranes during her treatment. She felt the origami constructions would heal her and allow her spirit to live forever, according to the health care center’s website.
The girl’s friends, family and community helped her achieve her goal.
“Her story continues to inspire community members to show support and love for each other,” according to the website.
Ms. Valdez said the staff stays in contact with patients to make sure they are following up on referral appointments and their treatments,
“It takes a village to make you who you are,” Ms. Valdez said.
As a community service, Paper Cranes offers a variety of low-cost wellness classes to the public. They range from nutrition, diabetes education and junior chef classes.
For a schedule of classes and to enroll, visit the Paper Cranes website.
Queen Creek Marketplace
Pita Jungle
Info: Queen Creek Marketplace, 20941 E. Rittenhouse Road, Suite 101; phone number to come. http://www.pitajungle.com
Pita Jungle is expected to open in June, Jennifer Lindley, economic development coordinator for the town, said during a phone interview.
On May 3, the Queen Creek Town Council voted unanimously to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control approve a Series 12 restaurant liquor license for Pita Jungle.
It is expected to serve a menu similar to other Pita Jungle locations in the Valley. The menu includes pitas, salads, healthy burgers, wood-fired pizzas, desserts and smoothies, according to the Pita Jungle website.
Also in the Queen Creek Marketplace:
•Sauce Pizza & Wine is expected to open in August near Pita Jungle, Ms. Lindley said.
•360 Physical Therapy is expected to open in September near T.J. Maxx, Ms. Lindley said.
•Power Tags Titles and More is expected to open this summer, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
•Lovesick women’s clothing is rebranding itself as Torrid, Constance Halonen-Wilson, public information officer for the town, said during a phone interview.
Applebee’s
The Applebee’s restaurant is on hold, Ms. Lindley said.
Heritage Square
Wienerschnitzel
Wienerschnitzel is no longer going in at Heritage Square, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
•Wendy’s and Salad and Go are still planning to build in the square, on the southeast corner of South Ellsworth and East Rittenhouse roads, and are going through the town’s planning process, Ms. Lindley said.
Queen Creek Fiesta
Nando’s Mexican Cafe
Queen Creek will be the fourth location for Nando’s Mexican Cafe, which has been serving the east Valley since 2003, according to its website.
Plans are being made to build a 4,875-square-foot freestanding building in the new Queen Creek Fiesta retail center, on the southeast corner of South Ellsworth Loop and East Maya Road, Marijka Anderson, manager of the Mesa store, said during a phone interview.
The plans include seating for 140 patrons inside and 60 on an 800-square-foot patio, she said.
The company hopes to break ground this summer and to open in early 2018, Ms. Anderson said.
•Planet Fitness and Raising Cane’s also are planned for the new center. Planet Fitness is going through the application process, Ms. Lindley said.
For more information, visit the town’s What’s New page at http://queencreek.org/what-s-new.
