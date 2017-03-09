AT&T upgrades cell towers, expands Faster Network in Queen Creek

AT&T has upgraded eight cell towers on its 4G LTE network in Queen Creek to give residents faster, more reliable wireless service, according to a press release.
The upgraded cell towers will help provide customers with better service on their mobile devices. Customers using the 4G LTE service should experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends, according to the release.
“We constantly invest in our network because we know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” Jerry Fuentes, president of AT&T Arizona and New Mexico, said in the release. “This helps Queen Creek residents get the best possible mobile experience, whether at home, work or on the go.”
By building out the 4G LTE network, AT&T is laying the foundation for 5G Evolution, the next advance in network technologies. AT&T is increasing network speeds and capacity as well as continuing to expand the availability of our network using the latest technology, according to the release.