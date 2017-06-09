Avilla Victoria I leased-home community opens in Queen Creek

Avilla Victoria I is a new leased-home residential community that opened June 9 within the Victoria Master Planned Community at Ocotillo Road and Victoria Lane in Queen Creek.

Phoenix-based NexMetro Communities is introducing two new neighborhoods in the East Valley to meet the demand for a leased-home lifestyle.

Avilla Victoria I, in Queen Creek within the Victoria master planned community at Ocotillo Road and Victoria Lane, opened June 9 with 119 homes.

In July, Avilla Town Square, an 18.55-acre community in the heart of Gilbert, just south of the Heritage District at the corner of Gilbert Road and Warner Road, will officially open for lease, according to a press release.

“These consumers could buy, but instead choose a higher-quality leased-living experience,” said Josh Hartmann, CEO of NexMetro, said in the release.

Under its Avilla Homes communities moniker, the company has more than 1,300 new homes completed, under construction or in contract in 2017 alone.

The two new Avilla neighborhoods will expand the company’s footprint in the East Valley, while providing options to consumers who are “renters by choice,” Mr. Hartmann said.

Avilla homes and communities feature: 10-foot ceilings, private backyards, energy-efficient appliances, gated entries and a resort-style pool.

Avilla Victoria I is in one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and is the first of a two-phased community that will ultimately consist of 225 homes in the heart of Queen Creek. As part of the Victoria master planned community, the new homes will have access to a wide range of retail and lifestyle amenities.

Priced competitively with surrounding A-class apartments, the rental rates for the leased-homes will be released soon to the public. Floor plans and additional details are available by visiting Avilla Homes at avillahomes.com,

