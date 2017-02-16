Businesses sought for annual CAC job expo

Central Arizona College is seeking companies and organizations to participate in the Third Annual Job Expo. The event will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.
“The expo is a great opportunity to access a lot of talent in a short period of time and to have valuable face-to-face interaction with potential candidates,” Ann Mitchell, CAC’s coordinator of student employment and the job expo said in a press release. “Companies and organizations that have positions available or provide services to help prepare for employment are encouraged to participate. They should be prepared to market the available jobs to members from the surrounding communities, currently enrolled college students, alumni’s and high school seniors.”
Before March 17, the cost is $30 for profit organizations and $20 for nonprofit organizations with IRS proof of non-profit standing.
Registration received after that date will be charged a $15 late fee. The last day to register for the expo is April 4.
Each exhibitor will be provided with a table/chair and lunch for one representative. A confirmation will be sent via e-mail upon receipt of a paid registration. Space will be assigned on a first-come basis.
For more information or to receive an exhibitor registration form, call Ms. Mitchell at 520-494-5428 or e-mail her at ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.