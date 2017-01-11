Central Christian to build church in Queen Creek

(Special to the Independent/Jake Hoffman)

Parishioners attending the Jan. 1 Central Christian Church service learned it will break ground this fall on a Queen Creek campus on the southwest corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.

The church has owned the 16-acre parcel since March, Pastor Duane Boyett said during a phone interview. The new church will be just under 40,000 square feet in size and will serve CAC’s 600-800 congregants in Queen Creek.

Above, Pastor Boyett holds up a sign announcing the good news during the 9 a.m. church service. Church services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at CAC’s temporary home at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

CAC has served Queen Creek from that site since September 2010, Pastor Boyett said during his interview. It also holds services in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Glendale and Mesa.

