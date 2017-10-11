Central Christian Church to break ground on new permanent building Oct. 15

Central Christian Church will break ground this Sunday on a Queen Creek campus on the southeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads, Pastor Duane Boyett said during an interview.
Administrators are planning a church service at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 that will conclude with the groundbreaking ceremony, which will be followed by a provided lunch, Pastor Boyett said.
Senior Pastor Cal Jernigan will be teaching in person that morning. A tent with seating for 1,000 will be set up on-site.
Construction on the new church building is expected to begin within 60 days of the groundbreaking event, Pastor Boyett said.
The church has owned the 16-acre parcel since March 2016, he said. The new church will be just under 40,000 square feet in size and will serve CCC’s 600-800 congregants in Queen Creek.
Until the new campus is built, church services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at CCC’s temporary home at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
Central Christian Church has served Queen Creek from that site since September 2010, Pastor Boyett said during his interview. It also holds services in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Glendale and Mesa.