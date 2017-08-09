Central Christian Church to break ground Oct. 15 in Queen Creek

Central Christian Church announced last week it will break ground on a Queen Creek campus on the southeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads, Pastor Duane Boyett said during a phone interview.
He said no details have been confirmed yet regarding a groundbreaking ceremony.
The church has owned the 16-acre parcel since March 2016, Pastor Boyett said. The new church will be just under 40,000 square feet in size and will serve CCC’s 600-800 congregants in Queen Creek.
Until the new campus is built, church services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at CCC’s temporary home at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
CCC has served Queen Creek from that site since September 2010, Pastor Boyett said during his interview. It also holds services in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Glendale and Mesa.
