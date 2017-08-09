Central Christian Church to break ground Oct. 15 in Queen Creek

Aug 9th, 2017 · by · Comments:

An artist’s rendering of the new Central Christian Church campus to be built on the southeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek. (Special to the Independent/CCC)

Central Christian Church announced last week it will break ground on a Queen Creek campus on the southeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads, Pastor Duane Boyett said during a phone interview.

He said no details have been confirmed yet regarding a groundbreaking ceremony.

The church has owned the 16-acre parcel since March 2016, Pastor Boyett said. The new church will be just under 40,000 square feet in size and will serve CCC’s 600-800 congregants in Queen Creek.

Until the new campus is built, church services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at CCC’s temporary home at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

CCC has served Queen Creek from that site since September 2010, Pastor Boyett said during his interview. It also holds services in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Glendale and Mesa.

 

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie