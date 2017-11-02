Chamber breakfast Nov. 3 to teach new members about membership benefits

Location changed to Queen Creek Historic Town Hall
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will welcome its newest members (see list below) during its quarterly QC Morning Jumpstart event.
It will take place 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The venue has been changed to Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
The free morning jumpstart provides new members with an opportunity to get to know the chamber, learn about advocacy at state and federal levels, hear information about how to get the most from their chamber membership and view technology that the chamber offers, according to a press release.
To register, visit the chamber website.
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in the Town Center. For more information, visit its website or call 480-888-1709.
The chamber’s newest members include the following:
•360 Physical Therapy and Aquatics Center
•New Shine Carpet
•Tile & Stone Cleaning
•Allan’s Insurance Center
•Arizona’s Restoration Experts
•AZ Feastivals
•Casino Arizona
•Christopher Carr Insurance Agency
•Desert Creek Dental
•Gateway Church of Christ
•House of Refuge Inc.
•Jax Jewelers
•Juice Plus
•Keller Williams Commercial Realty-Infinity Group
•Keller Williams Legacy One Realty
•LA Fitness
•Larissa Reed, DoTERRA
•Life Aligned Chiropractic PLC
•Local Locksmith
•Luna Realty
•Painting Wonderland
•Phoenix Flamin Gamin
•Pita Jungle
•Richmond American Homes of Arizona Inc.
•Russ’ True Value
•Sauce Pizza & Wine
•Spencer Auto Sales and Servic,
•Town Center Apartments
•Vero Fashion