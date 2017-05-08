Chamber luncheon speaker to discuss CRM program to manage contacts

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Network QC Luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group.
In addition, this month’s speaker is Jill Gengler. She will speak on the topic “Why My Small Business Should Use A CRM.” CRM stands for customer relationship management. It has been likened to a modern day Rolodex that allows its user to track data and increase efficiency.
For the session, the presenter will be using the Infusionsoft CRM and Automated Sales and Marketing Software for demonstration purposes. The information covered will be applicable across the majority of customer relationship management platforms available on the market today.
Attendees are encouraged to bring his or her business cards with which to network and to enter the drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace.
Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members.
To register, visit the chamber website. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door.
For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.