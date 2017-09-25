Fulton Homes’ ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign to support the Wounded Warriors Project

For the fifth consecutive year Fulton Homes is showing its appreciation for America’s veterans by encouraging everyone in the Valley to display the American flag this Veteran’s Day, and at the same time benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.
The Tempe-based homebuilder has again partnered with 100.7 KSLX for the Fly the Flag for Veteran’s Day campaign. Through Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day – anyone who visits Fulton Homes’ new communities and tours a new model home can make a donation of $10 and receive a full-size American flag kit.
Fulton Homes will then match any $10 donation offered, up to a maximum of $25,000, according to a press release. One-hundred percent of donations will go to the Wounded Warriors Project. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Fulton Homes has several communities in Queen Creek that are offering the flag kits. They are: Cooley Station — Union Pacific, Seaboard, Boston and Maine, Sante Fe and Central Vermont; Ironwood Crossing — Paradise, Mediterranean and Caribbean; and Queen Creek Station — The Reserve, Oasis and Peninsula. To find where they are located, visit www.fultonhomes.com.
The flag offer continues through Veteran’s Day.
The Wounded Warrior Project honors and empowers Wounded Warriors. WWP raises awareness of the needs of injured service members, to help injured servicemen and women aid and assist each other, and to provide programs and services to meet their needs.