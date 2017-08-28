Gateway Games to celebrate grand reopening Sept. 1-4

Gateway Games, just north of Queen Creek, will celebrate its grand reopening Sept. 1-4 with a variety of events for gamers.
Formerly QCB Fun, Gateway Games is at 8743 E. Pecos Road No. 108 in Mesa, just west of South Ellsworth Road.
Janice and Les Tanzer, co-owners of Gateway Games, invite the public to stop by during grand opening weekend to experience all the store has to offer.
Visit the Grand Opening drop down on the store’s website at www.gatewaygamesaz.com for a full schedule of daily activities.
The Tanzers are offering a special discount during the grand reopening. Purchases over $20 made Sept. 1-4 with be discounted 5 percent to 20 percent.
The store offers a growing collection of board games and role-playing games, or RPGs, as well as introductory classes for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, Magic: the Gathering and Pokemon.
Additionally, it posts an online calendar for its weekly tournaments for popular games such as Magic: the Gathering and Pokemon. Gateway Games has Adventure League and non-AL Dungeons and Dragons most nights and offers Pathfinder games and kid-friendly campaigns, according to it website.
Guests can check out the game demo and rental area, above right, while socializing with other gamers.
Store hours are 2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
Its phone number is 480-341-2299.