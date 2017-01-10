Goodwill to open Jan. 13 in Queen Creek

Grand opening to include gift cards to first customers, free coffee and donuts
Goodwill of Central Arizona is set to open a new store and its first location in Queen Creek at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The 25,000-square-foot store is at 21437 S. Ellsworth Road in Heritage Square, a new retail center on the southeast corner of South Ellsworth and East Rittenhouse roads.
As part of its grand opening, the first 150 people in line outside the stores will receive a $5 gift card good toward his or her next purchase at any Goodwill location, according to a press release.
“We’re excited to be entering the Queen Creek community,” said Courtney Nelson, vice president marketing and communications for Goodwill, in the release. “We hope the neighbors will come out and experience our new store and enjoy some free coffee and donuts. Our grand openings are always exciting.”
Goodwill Industries International Inc., is a nonprofit organization that provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers preventing them from otherwise obtaining a job, according to its website: www.goodwillaz.org. Goodwill offers 19 no-cost career centers assisting thousands of Arizonans in their quest for meaningful employment.
“With each new store opening we hire 30-40 individuals,” said Ms. Nelson. “We still have open positions and anyone we encourage anyone interested in applying to visit our website.
To apply online, visit www.jobs.goodwillaz.org.
About Goodwill of Central Arizona
Founded in 1947, Goodwill of Central Arizona is one of the oldest nonprofit agencies in Arizona. Last year, Goodwill and its 70-plus locations helped place more than 44,000 Arizonans in local jobs with more than 600 employers, according to the release. Each year, Goodwill diverts millions of pounds of material from going directly into Arizona landfills.