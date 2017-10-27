Groundbreaking ceremony held Oct. 25 for $12M Queen Creek Fiesta center

Planet Fitness to anchor new multi-use development project at Ellsworth Loop and Maya Road
LGE Design Build broke ground Wednesday, Oct. 25, on the first phase of Queen Creek Fiesta, a $12 million mixed-use development project that will offer new dining, fitness and retail options in the town of Queen Creek.
Construction on the property taking shape at Ellsworth Loop and Victoria Lane began Oct. 5. Construction is expected to be completed by June 5, LGE Design Build President/CEO David Sellers said in a press release.
Anchored by Planet Fitness and developed by Cave Creek’s Fortis Development, the 47,500-square-foot multi-purpose property at 21545 S. Ellsworth Loop in Queen Creek, has several tenants lined up already.
They include AAMCO car center, Nando’s Mexican Cafe and Raising Cane’s, according to the town of Queen Creek website at queencreek.org.
“There’s a ton of opportunity in this area, as evidenced by the fact that we already have tenants lining up for a project that won’t be ready for some time yet,” Mr. Sellers said in the release. “Russell and his team are masters when it comes to not only identifying gaps in the market, but filling them, and they’ve done it again with Queen Creek Fiesta.”
Russell Posorske is the founder of Fortis Development.
For more about LGE Design Build, visit LGEDesignBuild.com. For more about Fortis Development, visit FortisDev.com.
For tenant inquiries, e-mail Mr. Posorske at rposorske@fortisdevelops.com.