Heart Cry Church grand opening includes tours, outdoor festival

Events include tours Sept. 18-22, outdoor festival Sept. 23

The staff at Heart Cry Church, 9339 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek, gather in front of a stone wall inside the new church building. The public may tour the church during the grand opening events. (Special to the Independent/Laurie Vilhauer)

 

Heart Cry Church is hosting a week of events culminating with a community festival Sept. 23 and a celebration service Sept. 24 that are open to the public.

The entrance to Heart Cry Church’s new permanent building. Tours and refreshments will be offered 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18-22 as part of its grand opening celebration, which also includes an outdoor community festival 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23. The public is invited to attend. (Special to the Independent/Laurie Vilhauer)

The church has been in its 21,000-square-foot permanent building at 9339 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek since June 11.

Prior to that, it was conducting Sunday services at Newell Barney Middle School in Queen Creek.

A series of events is taking place this week, Laurie Vilhauer, the church’s administrator, said during a phone interview.

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, refreshments and church tours will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sept. 23, also 5-7 p.m., Heart Cry will host a family-friendly outdoor festival with jump houses and other inflatables, kids’ activities, a visit from the church’s motorcycle ministry and information booths.

Food will be available, Ms. Vilhauer said.

A celebration service will take place as part of the 10:30 a.m. church service Sept. 24, Ms. Vilhauer said.

The church also offers a 9 a.m. service.

For more information, visit http://heartcrychurch.com.

