Heart Cry Church grand opening includes tours, outdoor festival

Events include tours Sept. 18-22, outdoor festival Sept. 23
Heart Cry Church is hosting a week of events culminating with a community festival Sept. 23 and a celebration service Sept. 24 that are open to the public.
The church has been in its 21,000-square-foot permanent building at 9339 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek since June 11.
Prior to that, it was conducting Sunday services at Newell Barney Middle School in Queen Creek.
A series of events is taking place this week, Laurie Vilhauer, the church’s administrator, said during a phone interview.
From Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, refreshments and church tours will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Sept. 23, also 5-7 p.m., Heart Cry will host a family-friendly outdoor festival with jump houses and other inflatables, kids’ activities, a visit from the church’s motorcycle ministry and information booths.
Food will be available, Ms. Vilhauer said.
A celebration service will take place as part of the 10:30 a.m. church service Sept. 24, Ms. Vilhauer said.
The church also offers a 9 a.m. service.
For more information, visit http://heartcrychurch.com.