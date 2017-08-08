Heart Cry Church grand opening set for September

Heart Cry Church has announced it will hold a grand opening event on Sept. 24 that will be open to the community.

The church has been in its 21,000-square-foot permanent building at 9339 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek since June 11.

Prior to that, it was conducting Sunday services at Newell Barney Middle School in Queen Creek.

A series of events will lead up to the grand opening, Laurie Vilhauer, the church’s administrator, said during a phone interview.

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, refreshments and church tours will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sept. 23, also 5-7 p.m., Heart Cry will host a family-friendly outdoor festival with jump houses, food trucks and kids’ activities.

For more information, visit http://heartcrychurch.com.

