Learn the art of follow-up at QC chamber luncheon Feb. 14

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Network QC Luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 14. It will take place 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Zane Grey Room of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The luncheon, with guest speaker John Bradshaw, is open to chamber members and non-members. The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members.
Mr. Bradshaw is president of JB Sales Training an affiliate of BPG. He will present the second part in his two part series: “Romancing Your Clients and Prospects,” the art of following up.
Joshua Development will be the Spotlight Business sponsor this month.
Attendees should bring their business cards to hand out and to use to enter the drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace.
To RSVP, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.