Learn about Queen Creek chamber at ‘jumpstart’ event

Join the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce for breakfast as it welcomes new members. Business people can learn about the benefits of membership at QC Morning Jumpstart. It will take place 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the chamber office, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road, just north of Queen Creek Town Hall.
During the event, attendees will get to know the chamber, learn about advocacy at state and federal levels, receive information about how to get the most out their membership and learn about the technology the chamber offers to its members.
For more information, visit www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.