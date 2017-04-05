Lucky Lou’s American Grill opens in Queen Creek

Lucky Lou’s American Grill, a neighborhood grill and sports bar, opened March 24 at 23706 S. Power Road No. 101, at Chandler Heights Road, in Queen Creek.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and opens at 11 a.m. daily, Randa Kluver, a staff member, said during a phone interview.
A grand opening has not been determined, she said.
The restaurant serves food until 10 p.m. weekdays and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Ms. Kluver said.
Happy hour is served 2-6 p.m. A reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close started April 5.
The lunch menu includes sandwiches, burgers, salads and wings. The dinner menu features the above items as well as a selection of entrees, including steak, seafood, chicken and pasta.
Daily specials are offered.
Reservations are accepted, Ms. Kluver said.
It is a pet-friendly restaurant, according to its website: http://luckylousaz.com/. Its phone number is 480-668-3800.
Queen Creek is the restaurant’s third location in the east Valley. Lucky Lou’s also is at 1929 N. Power Road in Mesa and 3245 W. Ray Road in Chandler.