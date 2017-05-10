Lydian Dental to hold ribbon-cutting this week in Queen Creek

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will conduct two ribbon-cuttings this week in the town of Queen Creek. Both businesses are in the QC District, on the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop roads. One is closed to the public.
May 11-THURSDAY
The Original ChopShop Co.: 8-10 a.m., 21227 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. This is a closed event open to chamber members and invited guests only. 480-745-7350.
May 12-FRIDAY
Lydian Dental: 5-7 p.m., 21295 S. Ellsworth Loop Road Suite No. 103. Open house activities include live music and food. The first 50 guests will receive free Waffle Love waffles. 480-445-9188.