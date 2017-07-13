Mike’s Bikes collecting donations for military assistance group

People wishing to donate to the Military Assistance Mission organization can do so through July 15 at World Famous Mike’s Bikes, 20907 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The motorcycle repair and service shop is participating in Boots, Bang and Boom, a fundraiser for Arizona veterans and military families. The community is welcome to come into the shop, fill out a soldier’s boot and make a donation, according to a press release.
Military Assistance Mission provides financial and morale aid to Arizona active duty military, their families and wounded warriors regardless of overseas deployment status, according to its website: http://www.azmam.org/about/mission-statement/.
World Famous Mike’s Bikes services and repairs all makes and models of motorcycles including Harley Davidson, Buell, Honda, Indian, Suzuki, Yamaha and many others. The shop also repairs scooters, quads and motorized bicycles.
Services include oil changes, engine and transmission rebuilds, tires, tubes, batteries and parts as well as tune ups, a free safety inspection with every service and free pick-up service within 10 miles.
The owner is Mike McGinnis, a custom motorcycle builder with over 40 years of mechanical and technical experience. Mr. McGinnis has owned several motorcycle shops in the East Valley, including Mike’s Bikes that was located in Mesa.
The shop opened in September in a 70-year-old building that has been used as a storage barn and an automotive shop in Queen Creek for many years, according to the release. Mr. McGinnis has been working to improve the property.
The shop’s hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Its phone number is 480-659-1255.