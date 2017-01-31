New businesses to open between now and spring in Queen Creek

More new businesses continue to open their doors or are planning to do so in central Queen Creek.
“The town continues to receive calls from businesses interested in the community,” Queen Creek Economic Development Director Doreen Cott said during an interview. “More so than in previous years people are calling us,” Ms. Cott said.
She attributed some of the increased interest to the press the town is receiving due to its growth and to the town’s enhanced and proactive marketing efforts through social media and through marketing outlets such as Visit Mesa.
“We’re seeing a variety of businesses such as local chains like Oregano’s and The Original Chop Shop Co.,” Ms. Cott said. “Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. will be the town’s first micro-brewery.”
Some Queen Creek residents have expressed their desire for the town to attract more locally owned and operated businesses rather than the many national chains that are locating here, but the latter can have their advantages, Ms. Cott said.
“It helps when the regional and national chains are doing well. It lends some confidence to those who aren’t in those arenas,” she said.
She said the town’s goal is to see more unique businesses locate here; however, officials aren’t always able to pick and choose who opens up shop here, she said.
“Some people don’t understand that legally we can’t deny them if they meet all the zoning requirements,” Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said during an interview.
In addition, some businesses have requirements, such as average median income and trade area needs, that must be met before they will look at a potential location, Ms. Cott said.
“Costco has some very specific conditions. We would need another 200,000 people before it might add a location here,” she said.
Residents also have asked for a family entertainment center and a hotel, Ms. Cott said, noting the town is proactively seeking a developer for both. However, she said once again a company’s requirements have stalled some negotiations.
“Many family entertainment centers are seeking to move into an existing building and we do not have an empty building large enough for them here in Queen Creek,” she said.
While her department continues to seek new retail and service-related businesses, many of the companies who already have chosen to locate in Queen Creek have opened or are planning to open in the next few months.
They include:
•Baxter’s Game and Food, 23844 S. Power Road No. 101, on the southwest corner of Power and East Chandler Heights roads. Baxter’s is a themed game store and community hangout. Its phone number is 562-209-7879. Its hours are 1-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday and 3-10 p.m. Sunday.
•Mi Casa Guadalajara, 21824 S. Ellsworth Road, on the northwest corner of South Ellsworth and Ocotillo Road, in the former location of Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant. Its hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. Its phone number is 480-902-4065.
•BackFit Health and Spine, 21323 S. Ellsworth Loop No. 101, in the QC District retail center. The grand opening was Jan. 21, but the store is still running promotions for several weeks, co-owner Dr. Greg Vogel said during a phone interview. Ten full- and part-time employees work at the 2,500-square-foot store, Dr. Vogel said.
Its phone number is 480-307-8440. Its hours of operation are: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and closed Saturday and Sunday. The hours may change based on the needs of the community, Dr. Vogel said.
•Orangetheory Fitness, 20715 E. Rittenhouse Road No. 102, in the QC District retail center. The fitness gym is open for membership registrations and to offer membership promotions while it prepares for its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 17. An open house for the public will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, temporary manager Alli Megill said in a phone interview. During the open house, the company will serve food and beverages. It will be an opportunity for the public to meet the trainers and staff and tour the studio, Ms. Megill said.
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, Orangetheory Queen Creek will offer free trial classes. Registration is required, Ms. Megill said, and can be made by calling the gym at 480-646-3395.
Ten full- and part-time employees work at the gym. Its hours of operation are expected to be 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-noon Saturday and 6-11 a.m. Sunday. However, the hours may be adjusted prior to the grand opening or after, depending on the needs of the community, Ms. Megill said.
Coming soon
The following businesses are preparing to open in the near future in the QC District retail center on the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop roads.
•The Original Chop Shop Co. plans to open in April, Ms. Cott said.
•Lydian Dental has not announced an opening date, according to its website, www.lydiandental.com, which says it will open soon. It will be the second Arizona location for the firm, which also has an office in Tempe as well as another in Austin, Texas, according to the website.
•Wingstop also plans to open soon, but a grand opening date has not been announced.
•At the Queen Creek Marketplace on the southwest corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop roads, Pita Jungle is preparing to open in May, Ms. Cott said. Its site is adjacent to the Harkins Queen Creek 14 movie theater.
Also in the planning stages with no opening date confirmed are the following:
•Wendy’s and Salad and Go in Heritage Square, on the southeast corner of South Ellsworth and East Rittenhouse roads. A Wienerschnitzel that was considered for the retail center may not locate there, Ms. Cott said.
•A Planet Fitness and Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant are planned for the Queen Creek Fiesta retail center on the southeast corner of South Ellsworth Loop and East Maya Road.
•Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road, on the southeast corner of East Ocotillo and South Ellsworth roads, is going through its building review, Ms. Cott said. In addition, the Queen Creek Town Council voted Jan. 18 to recommend for approval the company’s applications for restaurant and micro-brewery liquor licenses.
•Someburro’s Mexican restaurant, 2070 E. Maya Road, east of South Ellsworth Loop Road, is going through building review, Ms, Cott said.
•Brooklyn V’s Pizza, 20911 E. Rittenhouse Road, on the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Loop roads, plans to open soon, Ms. Cott said. The restaurant’s website, http://brooklynvspizza.com/, did not have an opening date.
•Lucky Lou’s American Grill, 3706 S. Power Road Suite 101, on the southwest corner of Power and Chandler Heights roads, does not have an opening date, Ms. Cott said.
•Fry’s Marketplace, northeast corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads, is in the preliminary planning stages, Ms. Cott said.
For updates, visit the town’s “What’s New” page on its website: www.queencreek.org.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.