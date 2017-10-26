New members can learn about QC chamber advocacy, benefits at Nov. 3 breakfast

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce will welcome its newest members during its quarterly QC Morning Jumpstart event.

It will take place 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The free morning jumpstart provides new members with an opportunity to get to know the chamber, learn about advocacy at state and federal levels, hear information about how to get the most from their chamber membership and view technology that the chamber offers, according to a press release.

To register, visit the chamber website.

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in the Town Center. For more information, visit its website or call 480-888-1709.

