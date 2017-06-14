Painting Wonderland pottery studio to open June 17 in Queen Creek

Painting Wonderland will hold its grand opening June 17 at 22249 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. (Special to the Independent/Painting Wonderland)

 

A new creative outlet is opening in Queen Creek.

Painting Wonderland, a paint-your-own pottery and art studio at 22249 S. Ellsworth Road, will hold its grand opening 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Patrons can learn wheel-throwing, pottery-painting, clay-building by hand and other crafts, Calvin Walker, who co-owns the business with his wife, Tara, said during a phone interview.

There will be a some giveaways at the grand opening celebration, but mostly, Mr. Walker said, the event will be a good opportunity to see all the studio has to offer.

Patrons can choose from individual classes as well as themed and ongoing classes, he said.

The family-friendly shop can seat 42 people, Mr. Walker said. It offers a main room for crafts as well as party rooms to rent, he said.

The Walkers are leasing the building from the town of Queen Creek.

Painting Wonderland’s hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Monday.

Its phone number is 480-912-2641.

Its website address is http://www.paintingwonderland.com. It also can be found on Facebook.

