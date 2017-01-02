Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to host TSA pre-screening enrollment

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, in coordination with the Transportation Security Administration, has announced a temporary enrollment center event for TSA Pre-Check sign-ups. Appointments may be reserved between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 23-27 at the airport’s General Aviation Center, 5803 S. Sossaman Road in Mesa, according to a press release.
Appointments will be booked between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to have a more efficient screening experience. TSA Pre-Check travelers do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. TSA Pre-Check has more than 450 lanes at 167 U.S. airports.
This enrollment event makes it easier for travelers in the East Valley to sign up for the program. Applicants are encouraged to pre-enroll by visiting https://www.identogo.com/precheck, choosing “Pre-Enroll” then “Apply Now” and filling out steps one through four.
Once at step four, an applicant should type in his or her location as “Mesa, AZ” and then be sure to choose “Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.” Next, at the bottom of the screen, the applicant should select an appointment time. The first available appointment shows, but the applicant can use the drop-down to choose a different date and/or time.
To complete the application process, the applicant must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver license. A valid U.S. passport is adequate identification, according to the release.
For a complete list of required documents, visit https://www.tsa.gov/sites/default/files/precheckapplicationprogramrequiredid_factsheet_071615-508.pdf.
The application process is completed on-site where the TSA can capture fingerprints for a background check and collect the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit www.gatewayairport.com.
