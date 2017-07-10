UPDATE: Pita Jungle, Old Ellsworth Brewing to open, open, open on same day

Two new eateries are preparing to open for business on July 17 in the town of Queen Creek.
Pita Jungle plans to open Monday, July 17, in the Queen Creek Marketplace, 20491 E. Rittenhouse Road, Robyn Moore, a public relations representative for the restaurant, confirmed in an e-mailed response to questions.
It will hold a grand opening event in August.
Last month, officials from the restaurant chain announced it had postponed the opening from June 26 due to construction. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will be Pita Jungle’s 19th location in Arizona.
In addition, signage was installed June 26 and July 12 on the outside of Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road at Ocotillo Road.
Brian McKean, one of the brew pub’s three owners, confirmed by phone July 12 that the restaurant will open to the public Monday, July 17. The hours of operation, in general, will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Mr. McKean said. For daily hours, check the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant will feature all Arizona wines, liquors and craft beers, and have a seven-barrel beer brewing system to brew house beers, Mr. McKean said.