UPDATE: Pita Jungle, Old Ellsworth Brewing to open, open, open on same day

Jul 10th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Two new eateries are preparing to open for business on July 17 in the town of Queen Creek.

 

The Pita Jungle restaurant is projected to open in May. It is in the Queen Creek Marketplace next to Harkins Queen Creek 14. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)

Pita Jungle plans to open Monday, July 17, in the Queen Creek Marketplace, 20491 E. Rittenhouse Road, Robyn Moore, a public relations representative for the restaurant, confirmed in an e-mailed response to questions.

It will hold a grand opening event in August.

Last month, officials from the restaurant chain announced it had postponed the opening from June 26 due to construction. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will be Pita Jungle’s 19th location in Arizona.

In addition, signage was installed June 26 and July 12 on the outside of Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road at Ocotillo Road.

Brian McKean, one of the brew pub’s three owners, confirmed by phone July 12 that the restaurant will open to the public Monday, July 17. The hours of operation, in general, will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Mr. McKean said. For daily hours, check the restaurant’s website.

Signage was installed June 26 on the outside of Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road at Ocotillo Road. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)

The restaurant will feature all Arizona wines, liquors and craft beers, and have a seven-barrel beer brewing system to brew house beers, Mr. McKean said.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie