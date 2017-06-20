UPDATE: Pita Jungle postpones opening in QC Marketplace

UPDATE: Locally owned and operated restaurant group Pita Jungle has postponed the opening of its newest location at 20491 E Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
In an e-mail to the Queen Creek Independent, a company representative announced the 4,000-square-foot restaurant in the Queen Creek Marketplace will open Monday, July 17, with a grand opening celebration to take place in mid-August.
The restaurant was originally scheduled to open June 26.
“We are very excited to open our 19th Arizona location in Queen Creek and continue to grow the Pita Jungle brand throughout Arizona, as well as other states,” said Fouad Khodr, co-founder of Pita Jungle, said in an earlier press release.
With this addition, there will be 16 Pita Jungle restaurants in the Phoenix Metro area as well as two in Tucson, one in Flagstaff and one in Newport Beach, California.
Pita Jungle will hire 100 part-time and full-time employees, from chefs to servers and everything in between, for the new Queen Creek restaurant, according to a press release.
The restaurant, which will feature a main dining area, full bar and outdoor patio, will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. It will serve the same healthy Mediterranean dishes that Pita Jungle has been known for over the years, in addition to a healthy brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and happy hour throughout the week.
Each Pita Jungle restaurant has a unique mood and personality; it is designed to have a character that is reflective of the times and the locality.
From the unique décor and original artwork by local artists to the custom, handpicked music playlist and creative non-formulaic staff, there are no cookie-cutter locations at Pita Jungle, according to the release.
To learn more about Pita Jungle, its restaurants and employment opportunities, visit pitajungle.com.
For the latest updates, follow Pita Jungle on Facebook, Twitter (@pitajungle) and Instagram (@pitajungle).