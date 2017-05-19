Queen Creek celebrates Economic Development Week

Economic Development Week, May 8-13, is an opportunity to celebrate economic growth in communities.
The town of Queen Creek Economic Development Department and Economic Development Commission work toward the success of business development in town, but their efforts would be unsuccessful without the investment of new businesses in the community, according to a press release issued by the town.
As businesses continue to develop in the community, they provide additional revenues, create jobs for residents and facilitate and improved quality of life. A program offered through the town to help businesses flourish is the façade improvement program. The program assists commercial buildings in Town Center with improvements to street-facing exteriors.
Queen Creek’s EDC approved an application for the Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., on the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads, for a monument sign, patio railing and roll-up doors. Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., a family operation, is a local brewery featuring unique pub food.
The monument sign will anchor the brewery’s image in the heart of Town Center. Additionally, the outside patio area will enhance the aesthetics of the downtown. The patio will incorporate railing that is installed on the southwest corner to provide consistency, and roll up doors to access the patio.
“The is an excellent use of the façade improvement program,” Queen Creek Economic Development Director Doreen Cott said in the release. “The program was created to enhance the image of Town Center through supporting our local businesses. We have had various successful applications over the years, and I look forward to the continued success of the program.”
Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. is expected to open this June.
Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council in commemoration of its 90-year anniversary as the largest professional membership organization for economic developers.
For more information about the Queen Creek Economic Development Department, visit queencreek.org/InvesttheQC or follow Twitter.com/InvesttheQC.
To view a list of new businesses coming to the town, visit queencreek.org/NewBusinesses.