Queen Creek chamber accepting nominations for business awards

Nominations are being accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Eighth Annual Business Awards Dinner.
The chamber will recognize outstanding member businesses and individuals at the event, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 21, at Encanterra Country Club, 36460 N. Encanterra Drive in San Tan Valley.
Executive Director/CEO Chris Clark invites the public to nominate their favorite Queen Creek business or educator for the award, as long as they meet the nomination criteria.
The chamber’s goal is to receive 25 nominations per category, Administrative Assistant Kayla Geoffroy said during a phone interview.
“We would love to have more of the community involved,” Ms. Geoffroy said. “This is an opportunity to let their favorite chamber business member or volunteer know they are doing a good job and that they appreciate their hard work and contributions to the community.”
Individuals may nominate one company for each of the four categories. Nominees must be a Queen Creek chamber member in good standing to be eligible. Previous winners are eligible for an award after two years have passed.
According to the chamber website, the categories are:
1. Business of the Year
Recognizes a chamber member who has been in business more than three years, provides excellence in customer service, has experienced progressive sales and marketing growth, provides innovative products or services, community volunteerism, and/or demonstrates economic support of the Queen Creek area business community.
2. Emerging Business of the Year
Recognizes a chamber member who has been in business less than three years, provides excellence in customer service, provides innovative products or services, community volunteerism and/or demonstrates economic support of the Queen Creek area business community.
3. Volunteer of the Year
Recognizes a chamber volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding participation and leadership in the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Qualified nominees have made contributions in one or more of the following areas: time donated, leadership, membership development or other support of the chamber’s mission.
4. Educator of the Year
Recognizes an individual who is dedicated, inspiring and is making a difference in the lives of local youth within the schools in Queen Creek. This can be a teacher or educational support personnel.
To nominate online and for more information, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or click here.
Nominators will need to provide the company’s or individual’s name and phone number along with a brief summary and/or specific examples of why the nominator believes his or her nominee meets the criteria for the awards and should be recognized by the chamber.
The awards dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 for members and $75 for non-members.
Table and other sponsorship are available.
For more information about the nominations or to register for the dinner, visit the chamber website or the chamber office at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, or call 480-888-1709.