Queen Creek chamber honors businesses, volunteers, educators at annual banquet

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses, volunteers and educators at its eighth annual business awards dinner, held Sept. 21 at Encanterra County Club (photos below).
The chamber solicited nominations from the public, then selected the top three nominees from the submissions.
The winners were: Volunteer of the Year, Peter Entlinger, Queen Creek Performing Arts Center; Educator of the Year, Timothy Archer, American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School; Emerging Business of the Year, IFIX’em Phone Repair; and Business of the Year, Sterling Services.
In addition, Jon Wootten received the Community Star Award.
More information and photos will be published in the Oct. 4, 2017, issue of the Queen Creek Independent and on the newspaper’s website: www.queencreekindependent.com.
IFIX’em Phone Repair owner Jeremy Benson, third from left, accepts the Emerging Business of the Year Award from, from left, chamber ambassador Sheryl McClure, Mr. Clark and Queen Creek Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Sterling Services owner Joel Harris, second from left, accepts the Business of the Year Award from, from left, chamber board chairman Warde Nichols, Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and chamber President/CEO Chris Clark. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Timothy Archer from American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School, center, accepts the Educator of the Year Award from, from left, Queen Creek Councilwoman Julia Wheatley and Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chris Clark. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Molly Jacobs, executive director of the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, accepts the Volunteer of the Year Award on behalf of QCPAC volunteer Peter Entlinger from, from left, Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Clark, Councilwoman Oliphant and board treasurer Monica O’Toole. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)