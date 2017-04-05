Queen Creek chamber luncheon speaker to discuss value of video

Reservations are being accepted for the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Network QC luncheon.
It will take place noon-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Zane Grey Room at Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Guest speaker Jane Poston will talk about “How to Make Video Work for You.”
“Video is one of the most powerful ways to communicate, and is quickly becoming a ‘must’ for businesses who need to connect,” Ms. Poston said in a press release. “… J2 Media will help you find ways to incorporate this influential tool into your business strategy with pro tips and ideas for any budget.”
Lunch will be catered by Olive Garden. Green QC Mom is the Spotlight Business sponsor.
The chamber reminds attendees to bring business cards to enter a drawing from Queen Creek Marketplace and to exchange with other business people at the luncheon.
The cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door.
For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.