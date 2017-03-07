Queen Creek chamber mixer March 16 ‘links’ golf, networking

Registration is under way for the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce’s monthly evening mixer.
It will take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at The Links at Queen Creek Golf Course, 445 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The activity-based mixer will include a pro short lesson for non-golfers and a putting contest. Clubs will be provided. Queen Creek Marketplace will provide a door prize for the putting contest winner.
A 50/50 raffle also will take place.
To register, visit the chamber’s website at www.queencreekchamber.com.