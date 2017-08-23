Queen Creek chamber, Richmond American hold ribbon-cutting ceremony
Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce
Richmond American Homes celebrated the opening of its newest residential subdivision in Queen Creek with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 3 hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
The Heritage at Meridian subdivision is at 23060 E. Parkside Drive.
For more information, visit its website at https://www.richmondamerican.com/arizona/phoenix-new-homes/queen-creek/heritage-at-meridian/.
