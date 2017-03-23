Queen Creek chamber seeks sponsors for golf tourney

Sponsors are still needed for the 14th Annual Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.
It will take place Friday, April 28, on the award-winning Tom Lehman-designed golf course at Encanterra County Club, 36460 N. Encanterra Drive in San Tan Valley.
This high visibility of this sold-out event is one way to gain valuable exposure to business and community leaders.
Also, sponsorship demonstrates support for the Queen Creek chamber and the community while helping the chamber serve the businesses and nonprofits in the area, according to the chamber website: www.queencreekchamber.com.
Sponsorship opportunities
Many sponsorships have been filled. However, the following are still needed:
•Lunch sponsor: The $500 sponsorship fee includes the business name and logo displayed on the tables and buffet serving line for the luncheon. Up to two companies may be included. The sponsor fee does not include golf registration.
•Hole sponsor: The $250 sponsorship fee includes a booth at sponsored hole. As part of the booth, the sponsor may set up a game or a contest. The fee also includes recognition at the after party.
•Tee box sponsor: The $100 sponsorship fee includes the company’s logo displayed at one hole near the tee box, recognition at the after party and the company’s name mentioned in the event’s social media campaign. The sponsor fee does not include golf registration.
For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709, visit its website or stop by the chamber office at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.