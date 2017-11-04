Queen Creek chamber welcomes Sauce as a new member

Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 27 to welcome Sauce Pizza & Wine as a new member.
Attending were chamber ambassadors, Sauce administrators, elected officials and staff from the town of Queen Creek and restaurant patrons.
Sauce Pizza, 20491 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, opened its doors Oct. 14 in the Queen Creek Marketplace.
The Queen Creek restaurant is housed in a 3,600-square-foot space that mimics the aesthetics of existing locations with its modern-industrial interior, partially-open kitchen layout and a gas-fired pizza oven as the focal point.
Sauce Pizza & Wine is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
For more information, visit www.saucepizzaandwine.com or call 480-902-4877.