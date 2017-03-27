Queen Creek chamber welcomes Stamps Automotive STV as member
(Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce)
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 25 to welcome Stamps Automotive San Tan Valley, 40815 N. Ironwood Drive No. A106. The event included a car show and prize giveaways.
Stamps Auto STV is open 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday. Its phone number is 480-987-5873.
Stamps’ Queen Creek store is also a chamber member. It is at 18705 E. Business Park Drive No. 104. Its hours are the same as San Tan Valley. Its phone number is 480-655-6101.
