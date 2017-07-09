Queen Creek chamber’s Christmas in July food drive under way

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Christmas in July food drive through the end of July.
It is a competition between chambers of commerce in the east Valley and eastern Arizona, according to the chamber’s Facebook page.
The chambers are competing to see which can raise the most money and collect the greatest amount of non-perishable food to help stock the shelves of United Food Bank.
Queen Creek businesses and residents can participate in several ways. They can:
- host a donation box at their place of business. Donation boxes and posters are available at the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce for pick-up. At the end of July, United Food Bank will pick up the filled donation box from each participating business.
- donate by making a cash contribution or by donating non-perishable food items during the month of July. Every $1 donated helps provide 5 pounds of food to benefit some of the community’s most vulnerable members. A donation of $25 provides food for about 100 meals; $50 buys food for 200 meals; $75, 300 meals; and $100, 400 meals.
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road, has a donation box in its lobby throughout the month of July for non-perishable food donations.
The most-needed food items are: peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain and low-sugar cereal, soups, stews, chili, beans, canned and dried milk, rice and pasta.
For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709.