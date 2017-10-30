Queen Creek Kiwanis thanks restaurateurs for program support

Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek is thanking area businesses for their contributions to a Kiwanis program.
Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek Past President Jim Skiotes has been making the rounds to area restaurants who supply gift certificates for the organization’s student-of-the-month program.
On Oct. 24, Mr. Skiotes recognized Frank Greco, owner of Baci Italian Bistro, 8830 E Germann Road, west of Ellsworth Road.
“Baci’s has sponsored Kiwanis student of the month for several years and is deserving of community recognition. Thank you, Frank, for your support of the children in our community,” Mr. Skiotes said on the organization’s Facebook page.
On Sept. 30, Mr. Skiotes recognized Patsy and Barry Abrams of San Tan Cafe, 18911 E. San Tan Blvd. in Queen Creek, for their contributions to the program.
The Abrams have participated in the program for about four years, Mr. Skiotes said in an interview.
In August, Mr. Skiotes and fellow Kiwanian Chance Butler, in conjunction with the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, extended their appreciation to Rick Stanfield, general manager, of Buffalo Wild Wings for his donation to feed the volunteers at the 2016 Queen Creek Holiday and Festival Parade.
Mr. Stanfield and Buffalo Wild Wings, 21374 S. Ellsworth Loop in the Queen Creek Marketplace, have just come on board to sponsor the Kiwanis student of the month program.
Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek recognizes area students during a ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
Students are nominated by a staff member or administrator from their school. Their family, teachers and administrators are invited to attend the ceremony, Mr. Skiotes said.
Generally, eight to 10 students are recognized each month. Each receives gift cards to the participating restaurants as well and two tickets to Harkins Theatres, a dictionary, a certificate of achievement and a congratulatory letter from the Kiwanis Club.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.