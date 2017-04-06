Queen Creek Original ChopShop to open in late April

Site to employ 50; job fair planned for April 10, 13-15 at Queen Creek location
Original ChopShop Co., a neighborhood eatery, announced plans of expansion in the Phoenix area, starting with an opening in Queen Creek in the QC District, 21227 S. Ellsworth Loop Road.
The restaurant will open in late April, marking its fourth location, according to a press release. Three more locations are planned to open this year in the neighborhoods of Arcadia, Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale. Original ChopShop has restaurants in Scottsdale, Tempe and Chandler.
The Queen Creek restaurant will bring 50 new jobs to the area, with available positions in the culinary and hospitality teams.
Interested candidates who have a passion for food and thrive in a fast-paced environment should apply at www.originalchopshop.com/careers. They are also encouraged to attend the job fair, which takes place at the Queen Creek restaurant 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 10, 13-15.
Original ChopShop’s 3,345 square-foot interior in Queen Creek will feature an intimate atmosphere with sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and photography. A 732-square-foot patio will incorporate crafted tables and benches, yellow umbrellas, festoon lights and custom planters.
Several tables will offer charging stations for guests to comfortably work on laptops, as free Wi-Fi will also be available. The restaurant’s interior will accommodate 80 patrons, while the outdoor patio will seat an additional 49.
Original ChopShop in Queen Creek will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
“Original ChopShop has a very strong following in the Phoenix area,” Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop and managing partner of Hargett Hunter Capital Partners, stakeholder of Original ChopShop. “Both the environment and the food simply make you feel good and resonates very strongly with our guests. We know guests appreciate having a comfortable place where they can enjoy a wholesome meal with family and friends, grab a fresh juice or shake after a workout, or drink a coffee while working on their laptop. We plan to quadruple locations in the next three years across the country, including Dallas.”
Hargett Hunter acquired Original ChopShop last year from founders Ryan and Caitlin Jocque, who opened the first restaurant in 2013. The restaurant provides a warm, welcoming place where people can come as they are and fuel their well-being with nutritious, flavorful food, according to the release.
The menu offers protein bowls, juices, shakes, salads and sandwiches that are made from scratch with fresh preparation and quality ingredients.
Protein bowls are a strong focus of the menu, providing guests with three key essentials: greens, grains and proteins. The most popular of them is the teriyaki chicken protein bowl, which can be served with forbidden rice – a trending super-food, according to the release.
Additional signature menu items include: the Acai bowl, which is also a super-fruit, topped with shredded coconut and agave nectar; the Danish salad, which includes Danish bleu cheese, smoked almonds and red wine vinaigrette; as well as the Cheat Day wrap, the Power Green and the Daily Detox fresh juices, along with the Muscle Malt and the Jacked Up PB + J protein shakes.
To celebrate the new location, Original ChopShop’s Queen Creek area fans may sign up on Facebook to receive a complimentary protein bowl for themselves and a friend, while one lucky resident will win 30 days of Feel Good Food.
Additionally, Instagram users may post a photo tagged from any Original ChopShop location with #JustFeelGoodFood for a chance to be featured on the brand Instagram account and receive a $20 gift card.
For additional information, visit www.originalchopshop.com.