Queen Creek P&Z OKs drive-thrus, site plans for Bahama Bucks, Sodalicious

Members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission Aug. 9 unanimously approved site plans and conditional use permits to allow drive-thrus for two food and beverage businesses planning to open stores in the Town Center.
Sodalicious
The first was for P17-0053, a conditional use permit for a drive-thru; and P17-0054, a major site plan, for a Sodalicious store. The 1,860-square-foot treat shop is being planned on a .66-acre site about 300 feet east of the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Heritage Loop roads in the Heritage Town Square retail shopping center.
The site is east of the existing BMO Harris Bank, 21479 S. Ellsworth Road.
The request was made by David Church of The Focus Group.
Sodalicious stores have both a lobby for customers as well as drive-thru service, Mike McGonagill, a shift leader at the Sodalicious Val Vista store, said during a phone interview.
He said the store offers a variety of sodas and soda flavorings as well as an assortment of cookies, rice treats and popcorn.
More information may be viewed on the company’s website: www.mysodalicious.com.
The proposed store hours are 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday, according to a staff report in the commission’s meeting packets.
The packet may be viewed on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
Kevin Wright, general partner for Arizona for Sodalicious, told the commissioners in the video of the Aug. 9 meeting that he was excited to be here and part of the Queen Creek community.
“We come to the food truck roundup right here in the empty parking lot quite often and (it’s) very successful,” he said at the meeting. “Queen Creek’s been really good to us.”
Mr. Wright told the commission the store lobbies are very family-friendly. He said the drive-thru is designed to handle up to eight cars in a 140-foot-long lane.
He said the lane is probably about 20 feet shorter than the town usually likes.
“We don’t serve food so the line goes pretty quickly… It’s not like you’re waiting for burgers and fries,” he said.
There were no comments from the public.
Voting in favor of the rezoning request were Chairman Alex Matheson, Vice Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Shaine Alleman, Josh Ehmke, Steve Sossaman, Chris Webb and Nichelle Williams.
Bahama Buck’s
The commission next heard a presentation for a request regarding P17-0037, a conditional use permit to allow a drive-thru, and P17-0036, a major site plan for Bahama Buck’s.
The request was made by Glen Ross of FM Group.
The restaurant plans to build a 2,092-square-foot shaved ice store and a 1,394-square-foot future tenant space on a 1-acre site about 800 feet north of the northwest corner of Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads within the Cornerstone at Queen Creek Retail Shopping Center, according to a staff report in the commission packet.
The proposed store hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and closed Sunday, according to a staff report in the commission’s meeting packets.
For more information about the store, visit https://bahamabucks.com.
The meeting presentation was made by Chris Zimmer, an intern for the Queen Creek planning department.
The site will have 26 percent landscape coverage, more than the town’s requirement of 15 percent, Mr. Zimmer said.
He told the commission that town staff has worked with the Bahama Buck’s team to ensure the buildings conform to the design guidelines within the development.
Chairman Matheson asked if there would be signage on the building. Mr. Zimmer replied signage would need to be processed in a separate application.
Lance Packer, the franchisee for the Queen Creek store, told the commission early building plans had signage, but he was asked by the planning department to remove it.
“Yes, there will be signage on the building and we will submit it back to the town,” Mr. Packer said.
The commission approved the request by a 6-0 vote. Vice Chairman Arrington recused himself from the discussion as he is a personal friend of the applicant, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Both matters will be on the Sept. 6 agenda of the Queen Creek Town Council, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission meets on the second Wednesday of each month.
Study sessions (if scheduled) are held at 6 p.m. and regular meetings are held at 7 p.m., according to the town’s website.
Starting in September, meetings are expected to be held in the new Law Enforcement and Community Chambers at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are available on live stream and recorded on the town’s website.
