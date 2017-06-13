Queen Creek Tractor Supply to host pet adoptions June 17

June 17 Purina Days celebrates families raising all animals
Tractor Supply Company in Queen Creek at 24930 S. Ellsworth Road will host pet and livestock adoptions on Saturday, June 17.
During the event — which is held in celebration of pet and livestock owners — families will have the opportunity to visit with adoptable animals. They are also invited to interact with adoption volunteers to learn more about the joys and responsibilities associated with owning anything from cats and dogs to rabbits, goats, pigs, horses and more, according to a press release.
Purina Days is an annual in-store event held June 14-18 that highlights pets and livestock, as well as the tools needed to properly care for them. Queen Creek Tractor Supply team members with experience caring for a wide variety of animals will be on-site to lend expert advice to customers.
The community groups participating on Saturday, June 17, include:
- Purina information table: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Central Arizona Animal Rescue: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Valley of the Sun Dog Rescue: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pets and animals provide families with years of joy and Tractor Supply is proud to recognize the community organizations that work so hard to ensure as many as possible are going to good homes, according to the release.
For more information, call the Queen Creek Tractor Supply store at 480-888-9559. Groups looking to participate can visit TSCEventPartners.com and click Purina Days under the “Choose Event” tab.
Tractor Supply, both online and in store, offers a comprehensive selection of products for equine, livestock, pets and small animals, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.
For advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.