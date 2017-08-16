San Tan Animal Hospital donates Fido Bag to Queen Creek Fire and Medical

The town of Queen Creek’s four-legged friends will be safer with the recent donation of a Fido Bag from the San Tan Animal Hospital, 21321 E. Ocotillo Road No. 119 in Queen Creek.
The Fido Bag, purchased from the Fetch Foundation and donated to the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, includes important lifesaving equipment specially designed for pets.
“At the San Tan Animal Hospital, we’re committed to the health and safety of pets in the community,” shared Dr. Scott Darger, founder and director of the San Tan Animal Hospital. “We’re honored to provide a Fido Bag to the fire department to help provide emergency services for animals in distress.”
The Fido Bag includes a specialized breathing apparatus to administer oxygen in a fire emergency; it will be utilized on Engine No. 413.
“Thanks to the generous donation by Dr. Darger and his staff, all of our fire engines are equipped with this lifesaving device,” stated Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Chief Ron Knight. “Once our firefighters get the family out of danger, we now have the equipment necessary to render aid to our four-legged friends.”
The Queen Creek 4-H Dog Project generously donated two Fido Bags in 2014 for engines Nos. 411 and 412.
For more information about the Queen Creek Fire Department, visit QueenCreek.org/Fire or follow QCFMD at Facebook.com/QCFire or Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.