San Tan Valley chamber to host mixer Nov. 9

The San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly mixer 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Native Grill and Wings restaurant, 1750 W. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley.

The mixer is open to members and people who are interested in learning more about the chamber.

Admission is free. Attendees may purchase food or beverages at the restaurant.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website at http://www.santanchamber.com/ or call 480-788-7516.

The San Tan Valley Chamber of Commerce office is at 2510 E. Hunt Highway, Suite No. 24 in San Tan Valley.

