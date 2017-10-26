San Tan Valley fire station sold for $3.7 million, Rural/Metro to continue to lease facility

Viaone Properties announced Oct. 24 it has arranged the sale of a 6,389-square-foot-plus, single-tenant fire station occupied by Rural/Metro Fire Department at 28353 N. Main St. in San Tan Valley for $3.7 million.
Copper Basin Station No. 843 was completed for Rural/Metro in 2007 to serve the rapidly growing areas of eastern Pinal County, according to a press release from Viaone.
The sale will not affect the day-to-day operations, Shawn Gilleland, public information officer for the fire department, said during a phone interview.
“It won’t change anything at all, just the name on the rent check,” Mr. Gilleland said.
The public information officer confirmed Rural/Metro has a new 10-year lease on the facility.
Rural/Metro operates two additional fire stations in San Tan Valley: No. 841 at 911 E. Hunt Highway and No. 842 at 36251 N. Gantzel Road, according to its website: https://www.ruralmetrofire.com/stations-service-areas-pinal.html.
Viaone Properties, represented the Seller, Luge and Sons Development Inc. of Phoenix, in the transaction and Hyres International, Cat Isfan represented the Buyer, Dumitru and Maria Popescu of Chicago, in the transaction.
This marks the second Rural/Metro Fire Station sold by Viaone out of a portfolio owned by Luge and Sons Development.
“This was a nice deal profile where the buyer was able to lock in a favorable long-term net lease with a strong covenant subject to annual increases very difficult to find in this operating environment,” Marc Bonilla with Viaone said in the release.
