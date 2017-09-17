Sauce Pizza & Wine to hold job fair this week in Queen Creek

Sauce Pizza and Wine will be opening soon in the Queen Creek Marketplace. (Special to the Independent/Sauce Pizza and Wine Facebook page)

Sauce Pizza and Wine is hiring for its newest restaurant – in Queen Creek Marketplace, 20491 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.

The company will hold a job fair 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19-23 at the Queen Creek location, which will open this fall.

It will be hiring cashiers, servers, cooks and utility positions, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

“We’re looking for energetic, service-minded individuals who are committed to providing exceptional guest-satisfaction in a fast paced, high-energy environment. If this sounds like you, then our Sauce family would love to meet you,” reads the Facebook post.

People may apply in person, by calling 480-433-9326, or by visiting www.workforsauce.com.

About Sauce Pizza & Wine

Founded in 2003, Sauce Pizza & Wine caters to people of all ages with artisanal, farm-fresh ingredients and the convenience and accessibility of a neighborhood restaurant.

Arizona is now home to 12 Sauce locations, in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson, each offering a hip, comfortable setting.

For more information, visit www.saucepizzaandwine.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

