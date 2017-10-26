Sauce Pizza and Wine to hold ribbon-cutting Oct. 27

An official ribbon-cutting to mark the opening of Sauce Pizza and Wine, 20491 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
The Italian eatery opened its doors Oct. 14 in the Queen Creek Marketplace.
The Queen Creek Sauce is housed in a 3,600-square-foot space that mimics the aesthetics of existing locations with its modern-industrial interior, partially-open kitchen layout and a gas-fired pizza oven as the focal point.
Sauce Pizza & Wine is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
For more information, visit www.saucepizzaandwine.com or call 480-902-4877.