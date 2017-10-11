Sauce Pizza & Wine to open Saturday in Queen Creek Marketplace

All proceeds from opening day to benefit 2nd Chance Dog Rescue
On Saturday, Oct. 14, Sauce Pizza & Wine will open the doors to its Queen Creek eatery at 20491 E. Rittenhouse Road, in the Queen Creek Marketplace near the Harkins Queen Creek 14 multiplex theater.
The fast-casual Italian restaurant will donate 100 percent of the day’s proceeds to 2nd Chance Dog Rescue. Also to celebrate, the first 50 guests on opening day will receive a $10 gift card with purchase, according to a press release.
2nd Chance Dog Rescue, a Queen Creek nonprofit dedicated to saving abandoned and abused dogs, is in need of saving and relocating its sanctuary after being forced out of its current space, according to the release.
Sauce executives hope to provide some relief by contributing proceeds from its grand-opening day to the organization.
“Our team is always looking for meaningful ways to give back to the community,” Scott Kilpatrick, CEO of Sauce Pizza & Wine, said in the release. “When we learned that 2nd Chance Dog Rescue was seeking support, there was no question we would do what we could to help them. We hope our donation will play a role in getting them into a new space so they can continue to be a safe haven for dogs in need.”
Its largest location to date, the new Sauce is housed in a 3,600-square-foot space that mimics the aesthetics of existing locations with its modern-industrial interior, partially-open kitchen layout and a gas-fired pizza oven as the focal point.
The menu
The restaurant will offer a friendly guest experience and an artisanal collection of light bites, seasonal salads, made-from-scratch pastas and gourmet pizzas all prepared in-house daily.
In addition to Sauce Pizza and Wine’s signature menu items, like the Italian chopped salad and the spicy chicken sausage pizza, the Queen Creek eatery will open with the restaurant’s new fall menu.
These seasonal items include marinated garbanzo bruschetta made with vine-ripened tomatoes, shaved parmesan and house-made basil pesto and a Fennel and arugula salad with oranges, pomegranate seeds, candied pecans, goat cheese and champagne vinaigrette.
Guests will be able to order the new braised fennel and Schreiner’s sausage pizza and can choose from original thin, artisan hand-stretched or a gluten-free crust. Finally, a new dessert, the pumpkin and candied pecan cannoli, provides diners with a sweet ending to their meal.
“We are thrilled to be bringing a fast-casual dining option that offers fresh, quality food to the Queen Creek neighborhood,” Mr. Kilpatrick said. “The area is quickly growing and we believe Sauce will be a welcome addition.”
Sauce Pizza & Wine will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
For more information, visit www.saucepizzaandwine.com or call 480-902-4877.
About Sauce Pizza & Wine
Founded in 2003, Sauce Pizza & Wine specializes in catering to people of all ages with artisanal, farm-fresh ingredients and the convenience and accessibility of a neighborhood restaurant at a reasonable price.
Arizona is home to 13 Sauce locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Queen Creek and Tucson.