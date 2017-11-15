See surgical robot Nov. 17 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center

Banner Ironwood Medical Center is now offering the option of robotic surgery to its patients. The da Vinci Si Surgical System is a technological leap forward in replacing large-incision abdominal surgeries (open surgery) with a minimally invasive approach (smaller incisions), according to a press release.
Banner Ironwood, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, is hosting a family fun night from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, to introduce the da Vinci Si Surgical System to the community. Families will get a chance to learn more about this innovative piece of surgical technology and will also have the opportunity to play with the robot. Participants can also enjoy pizza, refreshments, fun games, and can cast a vote to help name the robot.
According to the manufacturer, studies with the da Vinci Surgical System have shown benefits including:
- Shorter hospital stays.
- Less blood loss.
- Fewer complications.
- Less need for narcotic pain medication.
- Faster recovery.
- Less scarring because of smaller incisions.
The technology can be used across a wide spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and is used for complex surgeries that treat multiple issues. This includes complex diseases and conditions in colon and rectal surgery, gynecology, urology, and thoracic and general surgery.
For more information about robotic surgery and other services offered at Banner Ironwood, visit www.BannerHealth.com/ironwood.