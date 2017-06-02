Someburros accepting job applications for new Queen Creek location

Someburros Mexican restaurant is accepting job applications for its 4,200-square-foot Queen Creek restaurant at 20707 E. Maya Road, between McDonald’s and Oregano’s, through its mid-summer opening, according to Cody Larkin, a member of the chain’s public relations team, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
About 60 full- and part-time employees will be hired, he said.
To apply, go to the Employment page on the someburros.com website and print out an application or visit any Someburros location before 10 a.m. and obtain an application from the manager, Rebecca Angulo, manager of the San Tan location, 2597 S. Market St. in Gilbert, said during a phone interview.
Ms. Angulo recommended people write Queen Creek on the top of their application.
She said the company hopes to open the Queen Creek location in August, depending on construction.