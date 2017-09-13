Someburros to open this month in Queen Creek

Restaurant to give away $200 gift card for Queen Creek location
Fans of the Someburros Mexican restaurant chain will be able to dine on their favorite dish when the eatery opens this month at 20707 E. Maya Road in Queen Creek.
Cody Larkin, a public relations representative for Someburros, confirmed by phone on Sept. 13 that the restaurant will open this month.
However, he and Someburros representatives are staying mum about an exact opening date, saying they do not want to disappoint patrons in the event of construction delays. Mr. Larkin said he hopes to be able to announce a date by this weekend.
As part of the grand opening process, the restaurant will give away to one lucky winner a $200 gift card for the Queen Creek location, according to the Someburros Facebook page. To enter online, visit http://bit.ly/WinSomeburrosQC. The winner will be announced on Oct. 3.
In addition, Someburros will donate 2 percent of its Queen Creek restaurant’s first-month sales to one local nonprofit, according to a press release issued in June. The nomination deadline closed July 14.
Someburros will name the lucky recipient at the restaurant’s grand opening, according to the release.
The 4,035-square-foot eatery will offer dine-in and take-out service as well as a drive-through window. Its hours of operation will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, according to the company’s website: http://someburros.com/locations/.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.